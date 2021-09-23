Shelby County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County COVID-19 death toll surpassed 2,000 Thursday morning with ten additional deaths reported within the last 24 hours.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are also 423 newly confirmed cases and 132 are among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 2,009 deaths and over 139,000 cases.

The latest positivity rate has dropped significantly over the last few weeks. SCHD data show the rate for the week of September 5 was 12.8%. The health department is expected to release a new positivity rate for the following week on Friday.

Note: Positivity rate percentages vary from previously reported numbers due to the addition of negative tests added by the state, according to SCHD.

Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate (SCHD)

As for active cases in Shelby County, there are 5,351 in total and 1,788 are pediatric cases. Health officials say the Delta variant is severely affecting children in Shelby County and across the nation.

The best line of defense, according to the city-county joint task force, is the vaccine. Vaccine manufacturers are working on getting FDA approval to vaccinate children 5-11 years of age.

Shelby County vaccine data:

482,043 total people vaccinated

82,769 people partially vaccinated

399,274 people fully vaccinated

865,804 total vaccinations administered

8,546 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

County officials set a goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says COVID-19 hospitalizations are also down significantly since last week, dropping by nearly 100 patients. Memphis COO Dough McGowen says the numbers are still high.

“400 people in the hospital is still a high number,” he said.

For more information on vaccines and COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, click HERE.

