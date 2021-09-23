Say Cheese: DeSoto County Schools resource deputies take advantage of picture day

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two DeSoto County Schools resource officers got their pearly whites ready for yearbook picture day at Lewisburg Schools this week.

The duo, with their spiffy uniforms, looked chipper as they posed for the camera.

One of the deputies shared the picture on social media with the caption, “Today was yearbook picture day. I am grateful for my buddy. He’s just not allowed to touch my drum set.”

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department shared the post with people having lots of fun joking under the post.

Hopefully, these score a special spot in the yearbook -- a memory the students are sure to never forget.

