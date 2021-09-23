Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Say Cheese: DeSoto County Schools resource deputies take advantage of picture day

School resource officers smile for picture day
School resource officers smile for picture day(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two DeSoto County Schools resource officers got their pearly whites ready for yearbook picture day at Lewisburg Schools this week.

The duo, with their spiffy uniforms, looked chipper as they posed for the camera.

One of the deputies shared the picture on social media with the caption, “Today was yearbook picture day. I am grateful for my buddy. He’s just not allowed to touch my drum set.”

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department shared the post with people having lots of fun joking under the post.

Hopefully, these score a special spot in the yearbook -- a memory the students are sure to never forget.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett
Family files lawsuit against driver accused of killing on-duty MPD officer
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
One person was shot to death Wednesday in Memphis on Bestway Road. Police have one person...
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis

Latest News

Kevin D. Owens
Man convicted of shooting boss hours after being fired
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 23
Shelby County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000
U.S. Marshals Task Force captures five fugitives
U.S. Marshals Task Force captures five fugitives in one day
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
Deadly love triangle: Man shot to death with own gun by girlfriend’s lover, police say