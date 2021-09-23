Advertisement

‘Put your armor on’: Scanner recordings document first moments of Collierville Kroger mass shooting

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scanner audio is providing an inside look as emergency teams responded to the active shooting situation at the Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon.

At one point, you hear an emergency responder say, “All companies from Battalion 31, go ahead and put your armor on.”

And as officers arrived on the scene, it became clear there were several injuries.

“We have four gunshot wounds,” a dispatcher said. “Officers out with four gunshot victims at the rear of Kroger near the dumpster. I have a report of one down near the deli with a gunshot wound possible to the shoulder. And also, another party down outside Kroger near ATC side gunshot wound to the shoulder and to the back.”

Immediately, officers were calling for more ambulances and to bring in every agency for mutual aid.

“I’ve got Shelby County,” a dispatcher said. “They’re sending an engine company, as well as an ambulance. Germantown was notified and they’re going to send as many as they can. I’ll contact Memphis.”

A short time later you hear an officer request, “If I can have your resources go to the front doors of Kroger. I’ve had - the scene is secure, and I have many parties down. I also need as many units as you can send me.”

A command post was established in front of Academy Sports and the call for ambulances did not stop.

Victims were rushed to hospitals across the Memphis metro in varying conditions.

Listen to the full recording in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

