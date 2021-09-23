Programs available to help families get car seats, cribs during Child Safety Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Child Safety Week and the Shelby County Health Department is offering several programs to help families who may not be able to afford car seats or cribs.

According to the health department, in 2018 alone, 22 infants died in Shelby County due to sleep-related causes.

Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says it’s important for parents to know the A-B-C’s of infant sleep safety.

“When we know better, we do better. And now we know that putting an infant to sleep on their abdomen can be very dangerous,” said Taylor. “So we want to make sure that we are putting those infants alone. Meaning there is nothing else in the crib with them. No pillows, no stuffed animals, no bumpers on the crib. On their Back. Meaning they’re on their back to go to sleep and in a crib.”

If you or someone you know is in need of a crib or car seat, call 901-222-9000.

