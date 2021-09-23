Police: 2 Mud Island armed carjackings under investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two carjackings over the weekend on Mud Island.
Saturday morning, Memphis police say a woman was carjacked at Greenbelt Park. The woman says she was about to get out and walk her dog when someone in an SUV pulled up behind her car.
A man allegedly pointed a rifle at her and took her car.
The next day, a man said he was washing his rental car at the Riverset apartments when two men pointed a rifle at him and took the car.
Police later found both cars unoccupied but they are still looking for suspects.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
