A nice stretch of sunshine and fall temperatures

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect full sunshine through sunset with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll fall quickly through the 60s this evening under a clear sky.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool once again with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Sunshine early with some afternoon clouds possible. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph. A few clouds could linger Friday night with lows in the low to mid 50s by sunrise Saturday.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both days with highs low to mid 80s. Next week looks warmer but dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s each day with lows in the in the 60s. Expect a partly cloudy sky through Wednesday with a stray shower possible by Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

