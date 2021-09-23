MPD Chief Ceralyn Davis joins panel discussion on women in law enforcement leadership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief Ceralyn “CJ” Davis joined a panel of women police chiefs and deputy chiefs of metro areas across the country Thursday to talk about women’s leadership in the male dominated field of law enforcement.

Davis is the first African American woman to serve as Chief in Memphis.

“When we celebrate the first, you know it’s exciting but at the same time it’s so surreal because when are we going to stop celebrating firsts,” said Davis during the panel discussion.

A 2019 U.S Department of Justice study shows that women account for around 13% of officers and an even smaller portion hold leadership positions.

“Here in the Memphis Police Department, I can say that we have 17% in our department which is a high percentage. But that’s not the case around the country,” said Davis.

Metro Nashville Deputy Police Chief Natalie Lokey spoke about the 30x30 Initiative which aims to increase representation of women in policing to 30% by 2030.

“This is a unique way for police agencies to just take a hard look at themselves, “ said Lokey, “What are the obstacles that police departments policies, thoughts, culture - what are those obstacles that we have put in place for women that don’t allow them to rise?”

All panelists shared how few women were alongside them at the start of their careers, and how they still find themselves in the minority.

Now they aim to improve inclusion for everyone in the next generation.

“Establishing a culture that everyone has an opportunity,” said Davis, “I think if we get that right we’ll see more women in leadership positions. We’ll promote because of competence; we’ll promote because of dedication.”

