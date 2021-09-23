Man convicted of shooting boss hours after being fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old shooting suspect is now facing a conviction after investigators say he shot his boss hours after he was fired from his job.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a criminal court jury convicted Kevin Owens of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony.

Owens was working at Burger King when he was fired from the job on April 30, 2020. The DA’s office says Owens confronted his boss and then shot him several times at his apartment in Raleigh leaving the victim critically injured.

This is not Owens’ first run-in with the law. The DA’s office says he was on probation for a 2016 robbery conviction at the time of the incident.

He is set to be sentenced on October 26.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.