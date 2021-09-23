Man convicted for killing Memphis police officer to be sentenced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man convicted for killing a Memphis police officer and another person will appear in court Thursday.

In August, a jury found Justin Welch guilty of shooting and killing a man at a restaurant and killing Memphis police officer Verdell Smith after running him over on Beale Street.

Welch was sentenced to life in prison for the murder conviction.

Now he’s in court once more for sentencing on separate charges which include evading arrest, vehicular homicide and employment of a firearm.

We will update this story with any new details.

