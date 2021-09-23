Powerhouse singer Wendy Moten shares blind audition experience on ‘The Voice’
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Powerhouse singer and Memphian Wendy Moten is sharing her experience after making it onto this season of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Moten, siding with Team Blake, blew down the house with a soulful rendition of “We Can Work It Out” by the Beatles.
Her explosive performance was also singled out on “The Today Show.”
A short clip of Moten’s performance can be viewed in the tweet below:
