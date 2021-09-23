Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphian Katherine Mohler talks securing spot on ‘The Voice,’ Team Ariana

"The Voice" contestant Katherine Mohler
"The Voice" contestant Katherine Mohler(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s “The Voice” if getting a dose of Memphis this season with two Bluff City contestants stunning the judges with their vocals.

One of those contestants being 22-year-old Katherine Mohler who secured a spot this week on Team Ariana by singing “We don’t have to take our clothes off,” by Ella Eyre.

Mohler describes her chance to hit the stage for the premiere episode for blind auditions as a “blessing in disguise.”

“Whenever I was standing there it felt like it was just a normal performance,” said Mohler. “You could see the crowd, and it wasn’t like I was looking at these celebrities in the eyes or anything. So I was able to just give my best performance and know that I had accomplished a lot from just that.”

Mohler says the journey to “The Voice” was not a short one.

She developed a love for music watching her sisters perform musical theater. Her performance on “The Voice” was her first time doing a large performance alone outside of a group setting. Mohler says she sang with an acapella group called One Voice in high school that had the chance to hit another national stage -- America’s Got Talent.

In May of 2020, Mohler got an email encouraging her to take her shot and audition for the show.

“I was like ‘alright, I’m not going to lose anything by doing this,’” shared Mohler. “So I went through a really longwinded process all the way up until I was about to get sent out...”

But producers went with a different cast. The opportunity presented itself once more around October 2020 and she went for it. By March 2021 her audition was secured.

And though she believes hitting the stage for the blind audition was an accomplishment in itself, deciding to work with Arianna sealed the deal.

“I kind of expected her to have some arrogance naturally and she’s just the most humble human being I’ve met in a context like this,” said Mohler.

She says she believes Ariana is enjoying being out of the spotlight and going back to her roots to teach singers how to be in the industry is exciting for her.

Coaches Blake ad Ariana battled for Mohler but says she ultimately went with what spoke to her the most.

“Ariana was presenting it as like it’s not just about the show; I want to show you how to be your own businesswoman and your own producer and work in this industry and that’s what ultimately sold me,” she said.

Mohler also has interactions with fellow Memphian and contestant Wendy Moten.

“I at one point asked, ‘can you be my mom while I’m here cause I need some guidance’ and she was like ‘no, I don’t have kids for that reason,’” laughed Mohler. “She’s awesome.”

Mohler encourages everyone to keep watching to see how the season unfolds.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett
Family files lawsuit against driver accused of killing on-duty MPD officer
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
One person was shot to death Wednesday in Memphis on Bestway Road. Police have one person...
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
Evanny Littlejohn charged with murder
Woman charged in fatal shooting after man dies in hospital

Latest News

Bustle of Mid-South Fair hits the Landers Center today
Moneybagg Yo performs during his "A Gangsta's Pain" birthday edition concert
Moneybagg Yo brings ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ Tour home to Memphis
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Memphis contestants wow the judges on season premiere of The Voice
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’