Memphian Katherine Mohler talks securing spot on ‘The Voice,’ Team Ariana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBC’s “The Voice” if getting a dose of Memphis this season with two Bluff City contestants stunning the judges with their vocals.

One of those contestants being 22-year-old Katherine Mohler who secured a spot this week on Team Ariana by singing “We don’t have to take our clothes off,” by Ella Eyre.

Mohler describes her chance to hit the stage for the premiere episode for blind auditions as a “blessing in disguise.”

“Whenever I was standing there it felt like it was just a normal performance,” said Mohler. “You could see the crowd, and it wasn’t like I was looking at these celebrities in the eyes or anything. So I was able to just give my best performance and know that I had accomplished a lot from just that.”

Mohler says the journey to “The Voice” was not a short one.

She developed a love for music watching her sisters perform musical theater. Her performance on “The Voice” was her first time doing a large performance alone outside of a group setting. Mohler says she sang with an acapella group called One Voice in high school that had the chance to hit another national stage -- America’s Got Talent.

In May of 2020, Mohler got an email encouraging her to take her shot and audition for the show.

“I was like ‘alright, I’m not going to lose anything by doing this,’” shared Mohler. “So I went through a really longwinded process all the way up until I was about to get sent out...”

But producers went with a different cast. The opportunity presented itself once more around October 2020 and she went for it. By March 2021 her audition was secured.

And though she believes hitting the stage for the blind audition was an accomplishment in itself, deciding to work with Arianna sealed the deal.

“I kind of expected her to have some arrogance naturally and she’s just the most humble human being I’ve met in a context like this,” said Mohler.

She says she believes Ariana is enjoying being out of the spotlight and going back to her roots to teach singers how to be in the industry is exciting for her.

Coaches Blake ad Ariana battled for Mohler but says she ultimately went with what spoke to her the most.

“Ariana was presenting it as like it’s not just about the show; I want to show you how to be your own businesswoman and your own producer and work in this industry and that’s what ultimately sold me,” she said.

Mohler also has interactions with fellow Memphian and contestant Wendy Moten.

“I at one point asked, ‘can you be my mom while I’m here cause I need some guidance’ and she was like ‘no, I don’t have kids for that reason,’” laughed Mohler. “She’s awesome.”

Mohler encourages everyone to keep watching to see how the season unfolds.

