Kroger responds to mass shooting at Collierville store: ‘We are deeply saddened’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson for Kroger grocery stores offered condolences to the victims of a mass shooting at the Collierville, Tennessee location Thursday.

Police say a gunman opened fire inside the store near Poplar and Byhalia around 1:30 p.m., killing one person and injuring at least 12 others. The shooter was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neither investigators nor Kroger have identified the shooter, but a current employee who was not working Thursday said one of his co-workers recognized the shooter as a Kroger employee. A family member of another employee also told Action News 5 the shooter was a Kroger employee.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis.

“The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department.”

State and local leaders also shared their condolences for what Collierville Police Chief called “the most horrific event in Collierville history.”

