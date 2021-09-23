Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health dept. returns 3K doses of J&J vaccine to state due to expiration

The CDC and the FDA have made suggestions to health care providers that have expiring Johnson...
The CDC and the FDA have made suggestions to health care providers that have expiring Johnson and Johnson vaccines(kauz)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force says thousands of doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were returned to the state this week due to them expiring before use.

City of Memphis COO Doug McGowen says it was due to a lack of local demand for the vaccine. Now 3,000 doses of J&J are in the hands of Tennessee officials.

“These were doses that were shipped to us on April 5 as a part of a 21,000 dose shipment,” he said.

He says around April 13 the CDC halted the administration of the J&J vaccine following reports of severe blood clots among some recipients.

Once the vaccine was authorized for use again, just ten days later, the hesitancy lingered in the Shelby County community.

McGowen says the health department has offered the J&J vaccine at every community vaccination site, all homebound and homeless vaccination efforts and transferred the vaccine to other municipalities and agencies who requested it.

This includes a shipment of up to 7,500 doses to North Carolina last month and shipments to Fayette and Tipton counties.

“We’ve been in constant dialogue with the state since we received these doses and we saw the low uptake,” said McGowen. “We asked if there was a potential for the expiration date to be extended and there was none forthcoming.”

The health department stresses the county is not wasting vaccine doses and the expired doses of J&J are included in the 1% of the doses that were not administered in Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett
Family files lawsuit against driver accused of killing on-duty MPD officer
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
One person was shot to death Wednesday in Memphis on Bestway Road. Police have one person...
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis

Latest News

MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
Benefit concert being held for MPD Officer that died from COVID-19
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - September 23
Shelby County COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,000
Shelby Co task force
WATCH: Joint task force gives update on COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,071 new cases reported Thurs.