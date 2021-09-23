Advertise with Us
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her 9-month-old baby.

Authorities say Jessica Lynn McCranie, and her daughter, Ava McCranie, of Gulfport, MS are both missing. They were last seen on September 21, 2021.


The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her 9-month-old baby.(Gulfport Police Department)

McCranie is described as a 33-year-old woman, 5′5″ and 110 lbs. She is believed to be traveling in a Jeep Patriot, bearing Mississippi license plate: HAT5954.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

