GALLERY: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger claims the life of 1, injures 12

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A mass shooting at a grocery store in Collierville injured 12 people and claimed the life of one.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. at Kroger on New Byhalia Road.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims were taken from the grocery store to nearby hospitals. A 13th victim arrived to a hospital by private vehicle and one of the victims died.

The suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

