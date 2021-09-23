Advertise with Us
GALLERY: Mass shooting at Collierville Kroger claims the life of 1, injures 12

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A mass shooting at a grocery store in Collierville injured 12 people and claimed the life of one.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. at Kroger on New Byhalia Road.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said 12 victims were taken from the grocery store to nearby hospitals. A 13th victim arrived to a hospital by private vehicle and one of the victims died.

The suspect is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Stay with Action New 5 on air and online for more details about the shooting as they become available.

