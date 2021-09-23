Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a popular downtown Memphis restaurant Wednesday.
The fire broke out in the kitchen of Automatic Slim’s on South Second Street just shortly after 7 p.m.
No injuries were reported. Fire officials say a stove overheated and caused the fire.
