Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a popular downtown Memphis restaurant Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of Automatic Slim’s on South Second Street just shortly after 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials say a stove overheated and caused the fire.

