FedEx testing autonomous delivery trucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your next package from FedEx could be delivered to your house without someone driving the truck.

The Memphis-based company announced plans to use autonomous trucks. FedEx says the trucks will run on their own but they will have a backup driver inside.

The trucks are being tested right now on shipments from Dallas to Houston.

FedEx says this idea comes as it handles record delivery volumes.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.