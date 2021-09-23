Cool morning but a nice warm-up this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the lower 50s. With full sunshine and dry air, temperatures will jump to the upper 70s this afternoon. We will have another cool night with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 77 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be sunny and dry again tomorrow. After a cool morning, temperatures will quickly climb to near 80 degrees on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop to the 50s under a clear sky on Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND: The dry and sunny pattern will continue this weekend and humidity will remain low. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. Sunday will also feature sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity will still be low, but it will definitely feel hot. There will also be more clouds mixed in on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look low for the next week.

