Churches host prayer vigil in light of tragedy

Generic picture source - Pixabay
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville United Methodist Church is partnering with Peach Tree to hold a prayer vigil tonight.

This comes after multiple people were shot at the Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon.

The vigil will be held at the Poplar Sanctuary between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Pastors will be available to pray with if you choose or you may just spend time in prayer.

United Methodist encourages anyone that enters their buildings to wear a mask and socially distance.

