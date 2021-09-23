Churches host prayer vigil in light of tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville United Methodist Church is partnering with Peach Tree to hold a prayer vigil tonight.

This comes after multiple people were shot at the Collierville Kroger Thursday afternoon.

The vigil will be held at the Poplar Sanctuary between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Pastors will be available to pray with if you choose or you may just spend time in prayer.

United Methodist encourages anyone that enters their buildings to wear a mask and socially distance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.