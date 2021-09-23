Advertise with Us
Bustle of Mid-South Fair hits the Landers Center today

(KWQC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mid-South Fair will begin all of its twirling and whirling Thursday afternoon as it makes a return amid the ongoing pandemic.

Along with all the funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and fair excitement there also some new precautions that don’t typically makes an appearance at the annual event.

Organizers say vaccines will be available on Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Landers Center. Anyone who gets a vaccine at the fair will receive a voucher for a free wristband.

Today is the day the Mid-South Fair fun begins.😎 Before you hit the action today and tomorrow, stop by Landers Center...

Posted by Mid-South Fair on Thursday, September 23, 2021

There will also be mobile ticketing to cut down on human contact and defined entry and exit points.

And the big headliner for the event, Country star Sam Hunt.

For more information on COVID-19 protocols, concerts rides and more, visit landerscenter.com/mid-south-fair.

