Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Black Lives Matter activist sues LAPD over ‘swatting’ incident

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC/KCAL) – A Black Lives Matter activist is suing the Los Angeles Police Department after they responded to a call at her home that may have been a “swatting” incident.

Black Lives Matter L.A. co-founder Melina Abdullah recorded video in August 2020 showing LAPD officers showing up to her home after they said they got a 911 call about a hostage situation there.

“We got a call to this location that there is a male in there holding you guys hostage and he wants a million dollars or he’s going to kill you within an hour,” an officer said in the video.

“There’s nobody in the house except my own security,” Abdullah said.

“We just want to make sure that you’re OK,” the officer said.

“I’m fine,” Abdullah said. “My kids are petrified.”

Police later learned the call may have been a “swatting” incident, when a person falsely reports a crime to garner police response.

But Abdullah is now suing the LAPD over their actions that day.

“It was not accidental,” Abdullah said at a news conference. “They were not coming to quote-unquote keep me safe. They were coming to invoke terror. They were coming to terrorize.”

In the lawsuit, Abdullah claims police never made contact with her before more than 20 officers surrounded her home in tactical gear.

Abdullah believes the large response was retribution for leading massive protests throughout Los Angeles in the days following the murder of George Floyd.

The union that represents LAPD officers said in a statement that officers acted swiftly and professionally, saying in part: “We have no doubt that if LAPD officers would have been delayed in their response or did not take the threat to kill hostages seriously, Ms. Abdullah would be suing the city for not providing an adequate police response.”

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett
Family files lawsuit against driver accused of killing on-duty MPD officer
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
One person was shot to death Wednesday in Memphis on Bestway Road. Police have one person...
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
Evanny Littlejohn charged with murder
Woman charged in fatal shooting after man dies in hospital

Latest News

Burglars caught on camera ransacking gas station, thought to be connected to string of burglaries
Burglars caught on camera ransacking gas station, thought to be connected to string of burglaries
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Mexican forces surround border migrant camp
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Woman hopes inspiring signs make difference in people's lives
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill, no detail
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the...
Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer