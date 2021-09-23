Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Benefit concert being held for MPD Officer that died from COVID-19

MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler(Action News 5/MPA)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A benefit concert is being held to support MPD Officer Alex Shindler’s family after he died from COVID-19 on Monday.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and will feature music, pool, darts, bar and food available to order.

There will be a table set up to take donation and there is no cover charge for the event.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett
Family files lawsuit against driver accused of killing on-duty MPD officer
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Firefighters contain fire at downtown Memphis restaurant
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
One person was shot to death Wednesday in Memphis on Bestway Road. Police have one person...
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis

Latest News

Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Powerhouse singer Wendy Moten shares blind audition experience on ‘The Voice’
"The Voice" contestant Katherine Mohler
Memphian Katherine Mohler talks securing spot on ‘The Voice,’ Team Ariana
Allen Fossil Plant (Source:WMC)
Plans underway to move Allen Fossil Plant coal ash across Memphis
FedEx Forum
Gearing up for tip-off, Grizzlies invite fans to open practice