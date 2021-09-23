Benefit concert being held for MPD Officer that died from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A benefit concert is being held to support MPD Officer Alex Shindler’s family after he died from COVID-19 on Monday.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and will feature music, pool, darts, bar and food available to order.

There will be a table set up to take donation and there is no cover charge for the event.

