Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy

Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.

He is described as being 4′6″ and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Investigators say he will also be with his 13-year-old sister, Addyson Townsend. She is described as being 5′4″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Addyson Townsend, 13, of Malvern disappeared with her brother, 7-year-old Emmett Jace Scharnett.
According to the alert, the two were last seen at their home on Wilson Street in Malvern around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

They, along with their mother, 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett, were not at home Thursday morning and have not been seen since.

Nicole Scharnett is described as being 5′6″ with brown hair and eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473-ZPJ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or Malvern police at 501-332-3636.

