Amber Alert canceled for missing brother and sister in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for missing siblings, a 7-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, has been canceled.

KAIT reported the Malvern Police Department said Emmett Jace Scharnett and Addyson Townsend were last seen since 10:40 a.m. Thursday from Hot Spring County.

A spokesperson for the police department reported Thursday afternoon the siblings were found safe.

Authorities did not provide further information on the case.

