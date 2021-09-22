Woman charged in fatal shooting after man dies in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly shot a man Tuesday night in Whitehaven.

Memphis police say 37-year-old Evanny Littlejohn was arrested after officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Applestone Cove around 9:11 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound inside the home.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

The motive of the shooting has not been publicly reported at this time.

On 9/21 at 9:11 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4889 Applestone Cv. One male was located and xported to ROH in critical condition, but he did not survive.

Evanny Littlejohn 37, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with this shooting. pic.twitter.com/ATBB1Vbk53 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.