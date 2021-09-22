Advertise with Us
Woman charged in fatal shooting after man dies in hospital

Evanny Littlejohn charged with murder
Evanny Littlejohn charged with murder(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly shot a man Tuesday night in Whitehaven.

Memphis police say 37-year-old Evanny Littlejohn was arrested after officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Applestone Cove around 9:11 p.m. to find a man suffering a gunshot wound inside the home.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

The motive of the shooting has not been publicly reported at this time.

