Family files lawsuit against driver accused of killing on-duty MPD officer

Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The wife of Memphis police officer and 27-year veteran, Christopher “Scotty” Triplett, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver responsible for her husband’s sudden death.

The driver, identified as Frances Calico, is being sued for $5 million.

The lawsuit says Triplett was on-duty riding his police motorcycle while escorting a funeral processional on Hickory Hill Drive when Calico made an illegal left turn striking him.

Emergency crews rushed him to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The lawsuit also alleges Calico was a distracted driver at the time of the incident and was under the influence of medication that made it unsafe for her to drive.

The lawsuit can be read in full below:

