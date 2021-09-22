Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to discuss continued death toll rise and monoclonal antibody treatment changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Stephen Trelkeld is holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Threlkeld will be answering questions about topics like the continued death toll rise, despite declining cases, and who might lose access to monoclonal antibody treatment.

