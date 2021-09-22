Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shooting leaves man dead in Coahoma County; sheriff’s office investigates

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday in Friars Point, Mississippi.

The shooting happened at the Levee Apartments on Sheriff Ridge Road and claimed the life of 22-year-old Artis Jordan.

The sheriff’s office says Jordan was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in the case. The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Michael Barkley
Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

MATA removing some bus shelters and fixed routes
Memphis mayor: Improving broadband access is a top priority
New report shows some Mid-South residents feel optimistic about economic future
New report shows some Mid-South residents feel optimistic about economic future
4-percent staff vacancy at Whitehaven High School