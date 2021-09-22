Shooting leaves man dead in Coahoma County; sheriff’s office investigates

FRIARS POINT, Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday in Friars Point, Mississippi.

The shooting happened at the Levee Apartments on Sheriff Ridge Road and claimed the life of 22-year-old Artis Jordan.

The sheriff’s office says Jordan was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in the case. The sheriff’s office says additional information will be released as it becomes available.

