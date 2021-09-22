Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announces re-election bid

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - During Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner’s official re-election press conference Wednesday, he talked about his accomplishments as well as the work that still needs to be done.

One of the biggest challenges, he says, is COVID-19.

“Since being elected in 2018, we’ve been able to accomplish quite a few things,” he stated during the press conference.

Sheriff Bonner says maintaining the Sheriff’s Office training accreditation is among those accomplishments.

He also says the office has managed its budget well over the last three years allowing $8-million to be given back to the Shelby County Commission.

“One of the things that I’m really, really proud of is the fact that we’ve been able to implement a citizen hiring committee. This committee helps our command staff choose the next officers of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Bonner.

But there are still challenges the Sheriff’s Office faces.

“We’ve got to get past COVID,” said Bonner, “Because COVID has not allowed us to do a lot of things that we’ve wanted to implement with the community.”

He says the pandemic has hindered community engagement.

Sheriff Bonner has also lost employees to the virus including a law enforcement officer and four correctional officers.

Like jobs in other sectors, hiring has been a struggle.

“Right now, we’re really making a push to hire conditional correctional officers. We’re about 200 officers short,” he said.

Sheriff Bonner says they are making new offers to attract more employees. The starting salary for correctional officers has been raised to close to $41,000. They are also offering a $5,000 dollar incentive bonus. Current employees are also being offered $1,000 if they recommend someone who gets through training and is hired.

Early voting is from April 13 until April 28, 2022. Election Day is May 3, 2022.

