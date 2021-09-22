Advertise with Us
Several steps to be taken before kids 5-11 can be vaccinated for COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Shelby County, daily COVID-19 cases are on the decline, but virus-related deaths continue to rise.

Pfizer made the announcement about its trial data Monday as we close in on a vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, discusses the steps ahead before shots can get into the arms of young children. Threlkeld discusses the impact we can expect once younger children receive the vaccine and if this will have a major impact on overall cases.

Additionally, Threlkeld addresses concerns of vaccine hesitancy.

