Oxford theater using dogs to detect COVID-19 in guests
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Mississippi theater has plans to keep event-goers safe by using COVID-sniffing dogs.
The Lyric Oxford posted a picture on Facebook announcing the plans.
The theater says guests will see a few of these dogs Thursday when they enter the Black Keys concert.
Organizers say the dogs are only meant to sniff for COVID-19 and have remarkable accuracy.
All concert-goers will also have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within the last 48 hours.
