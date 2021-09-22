Oxford theater using dogs to detect COVID-19 in guests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Mississippi theater has plans to keep event-goers safe by using COVID-sniffing dogs.

The Lyric Oxford posted a picture on Facebook announcing the plans.

COVID-sniffing dog at Oxford theater (The Lyric Oxford)

The theater says guests will see a few of these dogs Thursday when they enter the Black Keys concert.

Organizers say the dogs are only meant to sniff for COVID-19 and have remarkable accuracy.

All concert-goers will also have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within the last 48 hours.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.