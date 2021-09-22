Ole Miss QB Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin is known for being social media savvy. He uses it as a recruiting tool. He only follows one person on Instagram and it’s Arch Manning. The 2023 top QB, also Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew.

Kiffin’s current QB Matt Corral called out his head coach for not following him. All in good fun. Because Kiffin’s developed his current QB to a Heisman hopeful. Corral named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. Another accolade after his SEC record, three passing and four rushing touchdowns in a 40-point win over Tulane where he totaled 403 yards. Big numbers, but Corral wants more.

“There’s bigger plays we could make if I don’t make those mistakes, so it just keeps being focused on those little things,” said Corral. “Every little detail matters and I think that’s what’s going to catapult us through next week.”

The Rebels have a bye week before playing at Alabama, next Saturday.

