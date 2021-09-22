New report shows some Mid-South residents feel optimistic about economic future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Paragon Bank presented findings Tuesday from the Outlook 2021 Memphis Economic Study with a group of experts.

The findings come from hundreds of surveys conducted in Shelby and Desoto counties.

A series of questions in the report focused on the job outlook moving forward. Many residents feel there will be plenty of employment opportunities and a local expert agrees.

“There was once a time when we would see several job candidates chasing one position. Now, we are seeing one position chasing one job candidate. I think the market shift is also reflected in the increase of wages and sign-on bonuses. The wages we are seeing being offered by companies especially in our core industry of transportation and logistics,” said Ernest Strickland, president and CEO of Black Business Association of Memphis.

More than 45 percent of 2021 respondents felt Memphis could expect a bright economic outlook over the next five years. The percentage is up from 40.2 percent in 2020.

