Nearly a dozen TikTok ‘devious licks’ incidents reported in Mid-South school district

(WTVG, TikTok users, YouTube)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A new TikTok challenge is keeping some Mid-South schools on their toes.

The “Devious Licks” challenge dares students to vandalize and steal items from schools and post them on TikTok.

Collierville Schools confirms being victims of the challenge. District officials said about a dozen incidents have been reported at Collierville High School in the past two weeks.

The district said the students involved have been suspended and issued a juvenile summons. Their parents are required to pay money to the district.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

