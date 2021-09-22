Advertise with Us
Moneybagg Yo brings ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ Tour home to Memphis

Moneybagg Yo performs during his "A Gangsta's Pain" birthday edition concert
Moneybagg Yo performs during his "A Gangsta's Pain" birthday edition concert(Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-bred rapper Moneybagg Yo brought the tour of his fourth studio album, “A Gangsta’s Pain” back home Tuesday to a packed Cannon Center filled with screaming fans.

This special edition concert was on the eve of his 30th birthday.

The Commerical Appeal says Bagg’s openers, Orlando rapper HoBoii and Memphis native Co Cash, warmed up the crowd before he hit the stage.

The setlist opened with “Me vs. Me” as he expressed his happiness to be back in the Bluff City. The CA says he also performed hit songs like “123,” “Pistol by da Bed,” “U Played,” “Hard for the Next,” fan favorites “Doin’ Too Much” and “Time Today,” “Said Sum” and “Wockesha.”

Ari FLetcher, Moneybagg’s girlfriend, made a special guest appearance on stage as he performed “One of Dem Nights.” according to the CA.

Other guests performers included Lil Durk, Tink, Big Homiie, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Big 30 and Yo Gotti.

Tuesday’s concert is just the beginning of Moneybagg’s upcoming national tour. For information on dates, locations and tickets, click HERE.

Visit commercialappeal.com for more details on the concert.



