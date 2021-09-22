Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis mayor: Improving broadband access is a top priority

(KEYC News Now)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Broadband access was all the talk in a panel discussion Tuesday.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland took part in the workshop hosted by the group, Heartland Forward.

When it comes to broadband access in the Bluff City, Strickland says 20 percent of Memphians do not have access to high-speed internet, and the 80 percent who do have access get mediocre service.

Strickland says fewer than 10percent of Memphians have service via fiber line. Improving that access, he says, is one of his top goals.

“If we can accomplish this, it’s going to be as important to the quality of life and economic development as it was 100 years ago when they connected electricity to every premise and every business,” Strickland said.

Strickland says of the $500 million dollars committed to Tennessee in the American Rescue Plan, $100 million is earmarked for making broadband more affordable for all.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Michael Barkley
Affidavit: Child hears gunshots that killed parents, finds armed suspect standing over mother’s body
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
MPD Officer Jimmie Alex Shindler
Memphis police officer dies while receiving treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

MATA removing some bus shelters and fixed routes
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
Shooting leaves man dead in Coahoma County; sheriff’s office investigates
New report shows some Mid-South residents feel optimistic about economic future
New report shows some Mid-South residents feel optimistic about economic future
4-percent staff vacancy at Whitehaven High School