Memphis mayor: Improving broadband access is a top priority

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Broadband access was all the talk in a panel discussion Tuesday.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland took part in the workshop hosted by the group, Heartland Forward.

When it comes to broadband access in the Bluff City, Strickland says 20 percent of Memphians do not have access to high-speed internet, and the 80 percent who do have access get mediocre service.

Strickland says fewer than 10percent of Memphians have service via fiber line. Improving that access, he says, is one of his top goals.

“If we can accomplish this, it’s going to be as important to the quality of life and economic development as it was 100 years ago when they connected electricity to every premise and every business,” Strickland said.

Strickland says of the $500 million dollars committed to Tennessee in the American Rescue Plan, $100 million is earmarked for making broadband more affordable for all.

