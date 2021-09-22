Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man indicted in deadly shooting of longtime friend

Man indicted in deadly shooting of longtime friend
Man indicted in deadly shooting of longtime friend(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An indictment has been made in a Whitehaven shooting from earlier this year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, 39-year-old Ashley Hervery shot a longtime friend to death back in July.

Police found 40-year-old Travis Cole inside a car parked at a motel on Airways Boulevard. He was dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Hervery is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’
Fayette-Ware High School
Student expelled, facing criminal charges for Fayette County high school threat
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting
Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting

Latest News

FedEx Forum
Gearing up for tip-off, Grizzlies invite fans to open practice
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
One person was shot to death Wednesday in Memphis on Bestway Road. Police have one person...
1 dead, 1 detained in shooting in southeast Memphis
FILE - Fans tailgate in The Grove before an NCAA college football game between Mississippi and...
Board: Public universities in Mississippi cannot require COVID-19 vaccine