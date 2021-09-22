Man indicted in deadly shooting of longtime friend
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An indictment has been made in a Whitehaven shooting from earlier this year.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, 39-year-old Ashley Hervery shot a longtime friend to death back in July.
Police found 40-year-old Travis Cole inside a car parked at a motel on Airways Boulevard. He was dead from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Hervery is facing one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.
