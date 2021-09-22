Man charged with attempted murder after interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested in an interstate shooting in Memphis.

The shooting happened Saturday on I-240 near Covington Pike and left a man injured.

Memphis police said Tuesday that 33-year-old Mack Finnie was arrested and charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.

