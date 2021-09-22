Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’
5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean
Mississippi boy found safe after missing more than 12 hours
Fayette-Ware High School
Student expelled, facing criminal charges for Fayette County high school threat
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19

Latest News

LOVAL NEWS LIVE: Update on Gabby Petito case
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Man last seen with Kristin Smart in 1996 heading to trial
Watch Live
Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld to discuss continued death toll rise and monoclonal antibody treatment changes
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Bush to headline fundraiser for Cheney after Trump backs foe