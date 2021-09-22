Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Henigan’s first pick becomes turning point for Tigers in Mississippi State win

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Calvin Austin III 94-yard punt return has stolen the spotlight as the biggest play of the Memphis-Mississippi State game, Seth Henigan’s third-quarter interception was the biggest turning point in the game.

The Tigers were down 17-7 at the half and to start the 3rd they went for it on 4th and 1 on their own 34.

Henigan threw his first pick, but he also made the touchdown-saving tackle. That’s when the Memphis defense took over and held the Bulldogs scoreless on the drive, Quindell Johnson, swatted a ball away on 4th down.

So what turned to be a bad stat in the pick, went to the defense getting another red-zone stop and Henigan shrugging off his first career interception to sustain a 98-yard scoring drive, connecting with Calvin Austin III to make it a 3-point game.

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield says that series of events was a reflection of Henigan’s poise.

“An 18-year- old that just threw his first pick is probably the biggest game of his career definitely against the best defense he’s seen in his life. To be able to sit there and sustain a long drive like that, 98 yards, and put together plays, run and pass that speaks volumes of his execution and his understanding and his demeanor,” said Silverfield.

“That whole swing right there that was the difference in the game. I think that showed a lot of resiliency and it wasn’t perfect on Saturday, but we found a way to win and that’s what good teams do,” said Offensive coordinator Kevin Johns.

The Tigers had less than 250 yards of total offense and still found a way to win against a P5 opponent. They look to go 4-0 when they host UTSA Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’
Fayette-Ware High School
Student expelled, facing criminal charges for Fayette County high school threat
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured

Latest News

Matt Corral
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral named Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week
Seth Henigan
Henigan’s first pick becomes turning point for Tigers in Mississippi State win
SEC
2022 SEC Football schedules released
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Carrol solidifying Heisman hype