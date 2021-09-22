Advertise with Us
Group of pediatricians pleads for increased safety measures in DeSoto County schools

Classroom generic
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A group of Mid-South pediatricians is pleading for DeSoto County Schools to increase COVID-19 safety measures.

In an open letter to the school board, the doctors urge the district to follow national recommendations to protect children, including universal masking, COVID-19 testing, and panel discussions with parents, teachers, and students about the risks and benefits of the vaccine.

Read the full letter here.

