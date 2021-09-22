Advertise with Us
Gearing up for tip-off, Grizzlies invite fans to open practice

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Memphis Grizzlies gear up for the tip-off of the 2021-22 season, fans are invited to the team’s annual open practice.

The open practice is free to the public and will feature the full team practicing at the FedExForum at 1:30 p.m.

Entertainment will include music, the Grizz Girls, the Claw Crew and fan giveaways as fans watch players go head-to-head competing against each other to benefit non-profit organizations.

The first 500 fans to attend the event will also receive an autographed photo.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

