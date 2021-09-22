Advertise with Us
4-percent staff vacancy at Whitehaven High School

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents are concerned about the number of teachers at Whitehaven High School.

The new Shelby County Schools’ (SCS) chief of schools says there’s no need to worry.

According to Dr. Antonio Burt, the number of vacancies at the school is at four percent and with some SCS schools having an excess of teachers, those positions could soon be filled.

“A school may have a vacancy, but they will be getting the opportunity to interview a teacher that’s being excess from a school that didn’t meet their projected enrollment. And that teacher will go to a school that’s over their projected enrollment,” said Burt.

The school will notify parents if their kids are placed in a class without a permanent teacher within the next week.

