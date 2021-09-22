Former Tigers football coach Pete Mitchell dies at 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who broke barriers in University of Memphis (UofM) athletics has died.

Eldridge “Pete” Mitchell was the first black coach in the history of the school’s football program. He joined the Tigers in 1970 as an assistant coach and recruiter until 1975.

Mitchell was an accomplished coach and educator at Melrose High School before his days at Memphis State. He was also the recipient of many accolades for his work in the Memphis business community.

Mitchell was 87 years old.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.