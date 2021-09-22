Advertise with Us
Former Tigers football coach Pete Mitchell dies at 87

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who broke barriers in University of Memphis (UofM) athletics has died.

Eldridge “Pete” Mitchell was the first black coach in the history of the school’s football program. He joined the Tigers in 1970 as an assistant coach and recruiter until 1975.

Mitchell was an accomplished coach and educator at Melrose High School before his days at Memphis State. He was also the recipient of many accolades for his work in the Memphis business community.

Mitchell was 87 years old.

