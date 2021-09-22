FBI forensic accountant questions during embezzlement trial of Tennessee state senator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Katrina Robinson’s defense attorneys got their opportunity to cross-examine the key witness from the prosecution Tuesday.

Robinson faces 20 counts of theft, embezzlement, and wire fraud of tens of thousands of federal grant dollars that were meant to support her nurse training business, The Healthcare Institute (THI).

Monday, FBI forensic accountant Victoria Howell took the stand and for almost the entire day was walked through her report of transactions that were flagged as personal expenditures by Robinson.

Tuesday, it was the defense’s turn.

For over five hours, the defense’s strategy was stating there was a lack of specificity in Howell’s report.

Howell was asked if she had information as to specific items that were purchased at stores such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, Dillard’s, Ross, and Best Buy to name a few.

Granted, there were specific transactions from these companies in the Regions Bank account, which was the operating account of THI that received hundreds of thousands of grant dollars from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) every year.

However, Howell could not answer as to what specifically was purchased.

This gave wind to the defense’s argument, that without proper documentation of what specific items were purchased from these vendors, there cannot be 100 percent certainty if the transactions were for Robinson’s personal life.

There were some transactions that were disagreed upon, such as tickets to Memphis Grizzlies games.

The defense argued that these were used for THI marketing purposes, Robinson taking executives of community partners to games.

There is a line item in the HRSA agreement that states a certain amount of funds can be used for marketing, but Howell’s argument was entertaining executives falls outside the parameters of marketing.

Taking out advertising with the Grizzlies would be more suitable.

The cruise with Carnival Cruise Line was also argued. The defense stated the transaction from the Regions operating account was different from the documents provided by Carnival.

The response from Howell was that it didn’t change the fact that a transaction from a cruise line was still on the statement of an operating account that housed federal grant funds.

Then there were items that were not mentioned at all in the defense’s hours of questioning.

The large number of Amazon and PayPal purchases for designer accessories were not addressed.

The $5,300 vacation to Jamaica was not addressed.

The $54,000 deposit to Pershing LLC to start a SEP IRA was not addressed.

At the tail-end of day six of the trial, the prosecution called their next witness, FBI Special Agent Brent Hayden.

Hayden was the lead investigator in Robinson’s case in June of 2019, overseeing the search warrants of Robinson’s home and businesses, including THI.

He confirmed the FBI had a list of items from the PayPal and Amazon purchases that were connected to the grant-funded operating account and said many of those items were found in Robinson’s home during their search.

The trial for Katrina Robinson continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.

As of last check, the prosecution intends to rest their case Thursday.

