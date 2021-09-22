Fall is finally here and it certainly feels like it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall began at 2:21 PM Wednesday afternoon, but fall temperatures were already in place across the Mid-South as below average temperatures dominated the area. This cool pattern will continue through the end of the week along with dry conditions for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

