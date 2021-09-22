Fall air is here and will stick around for a while

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fall officially arrives today and it will definitely feel like it with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Most areas will be sunny, but northeast MS up to Selmer, TN may deal with some clouds early on. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s with a north wind at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both days with highs low to mid 80s.

