Dyersburg woman charged with child abuse after leaving baby with critical injuries

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg woman is charged with aggravated child abuse.

Aaliyah Enochs, 20, is accused of leaving her five-month-old child suffering with critical injuries from multiple blunt force trauma to the head and body.

According to Dyersburg police, an officer responded to a home on Schaffer Street Tuesday in reference to a 911 hang-up. The officer observed Enoch crying and upset and saw her looking back at a man standing in the street.

Officers determined that the man knew Enoch and found her child lying in a bed in the home unresponsive. Officers found the infant unresponsive with labored breathing and visible injuries.

The baby was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare and later transferred to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

