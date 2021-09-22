Dry, cool air arrives just in time for start of Fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shower will be possible in northeast Mississippi before 5 am, but the rest of the day will be dry. Any remaining clouds will also quickly clear this morning as dry air moves in behind the cold front. It’s a cool morning with most of the area in the upper 50s. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 70s. There will also be a nice north breeze with gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will plummet to the mid 40s to lower 50s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Northwest 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful Fall weekend with sunshine and low humidity. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. Sunday will also feature sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb slightly into the mid to upper 80s, but humidity will remain low. It will also remain mostly dry through mid-week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.