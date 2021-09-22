Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dry, cool air arrives just in time for start of Fall

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shower will be possible in northeast Mississippi before 5 am, but the rest of the day will be dry. Any remaining clouds will also quickly clear this morning as dry air moves in behind the cold front. It’s a cool morning with most of the area in the upper 50s. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 70s. There will also be a nice north breeze with gusts up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will plummet to the mid 40s to lower 50s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Northwest 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful Fall weekend with sunshine and low humidity. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to 60 degrees. Sunday will also feature sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb slightly into the mid to upper 80s, but humidity will remain low. It will also remain mostly dry through mid-week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
Wendy Moten on "The Voice"
Memphis contestants wow judges on season premiere of ‘The Voice’
Fayette-Ware High School
Student expelled, facing criminal charges for Fayette County high school threat
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
Memphis student dies after diagnosed with COVID-19
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Fall begins tomorrow and it will certainly feel like it
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 21, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
More isolated showers or storms along a cold front