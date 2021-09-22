DeSoto County Schools announces plans for new high school in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools has big plans for schools in Hernando as the student population continues to climb year after year.

To address overcrowding and alleviate major traffic issues DeSoto County Schools is building a new high school in Hernando.

The new high school will be built on 93 acres along McIngvale Road Extended

This will allow for easy access to I-269 using a new exit that just opened.

This new building will change the current configuration to other schools in Hernando.

Hernando Elementary School and Oak Grove Central schools will be used for Kindergarten and 1st grade.

Hernando Hills Elementary School will continue to serve 2nd and 3rd grade students.

All Hernando 4th and 5th graders will attend the current Hernando Middle School.

All middle school students, 6th, 7th and 8th graders, will attend the current Hernando High School.

All 9th - 12th graders will attend the new Hernando High School.

Construction is expected to start this fall and the school is expected to be open in August 2025.

